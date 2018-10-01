A Palestinian man walks in front of closed shops during a general strike in protest of the recently passed Jewish nation state law in Israel. in the old city of Nablus in the West Bank, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.

Photo: Majdi Mohammed, AP