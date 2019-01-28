Poland opens probe into anti-Semitic incident at Auschwitz

Polish far-right activists enter the former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oswiecim, Poland, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Polish far-right activists enter the former German Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Oswiecim, Poland, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. Photo: STR, AP Photo: STR, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Poland opens probe into anti-Semitic incident at Auschwitz 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish prosecutors are investigating an anti-Semitic protest by dozens of far-right nationalists outside the gates of Auschwitz.

The incident took place Sunday in Oswiecim, the southern Polish town where Nazi Germany operated Auschwitz during World War II. It happened as Holocaust survivors gathered nearby to commemorate the anniversary of the camp's liberation, a day also recognized each year as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Piotr Rybak, a far-right activist with a past conviction for burning the effigy of a Jew in 2015, could be seen in TV footage saying "we must tell Jewish invaders ... that we are masters of this country."

Mariusz Slomka, a deputy district prosecutor in Oswiecim, said Monday that prosecutors are investigating. In Poland, it's a crime to incite hatred based on religion or race.