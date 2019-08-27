Poland plans no budget deficit for first time in 30 years

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's prime minister says the 2020 state budget will for the first time in 30 years not run a deficit, chiefly thanks to efficient tax collection and changes to the pension system.

Premier Mateusz Morawiecki spoke Tuesday following a weekly government session that approved a draft budget where spending and income are balanced at 429.5 billion zlotys ($109 billion).

Morawiecki stressed it is Poland's first budget without a deficit since it became a democracy. It still needs consultations with worker and employer groups and approval from two parliament chambers and the president.

The announcement comes before Oct. 13 parliamentary elections, in which the ruling party is expected to win a majority, chiefly thanks to its program of generous subsidies to families.

Observers noted a budget can be amended during the fiscal year.