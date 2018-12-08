Police arrest 5 'terrorists' planning attacks in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani counter-terrorism police say they have arrested five "terrorists" who were planning attacks on security agencies and seized explosive vests and weapons in the country's east.

Senior officer Rai Tahir says Saturday that a group of five men belonging to the banned militant organization Tehreek-e-Taliban had planned to attack intelligence agency offices in the city of Bahawalpur.

Tahir said teams of counter-terrorism police raided the men's hideout. He said suicide jackets, hand grenades, lethal weapons, ammunition and money to finance their operations were seized.

Tahir said an initial investigation revealed that Tehreek-e-Taliban was coordinating with al-Qaeda for attacks on security agencies in Punjab province.

Militants in Pakistan have carried out numerous attacks, mainly targeting security forces. Most in recent years have been linked to the Pakistani Taliban.