A grandson of Mexican journalist Carlos Dominguez Rodriguez -murdered on January 13 in the state of Tamaulipas- mourns over his coffin during the funeral at the cemetery in the community of Nuxco in the municipality of Tecpan de Galeana, Guerrero state, Mexico on January 17, 2018. Dominguez, who became the first journalist killed in Mexico in 2018, had been working in the local newspaper "Diario de Nuevo Laredo" until a couple of months ago. Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world to practice journalism, with more than 200 journalists killed since 2000.