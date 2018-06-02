Police fire on funeral of Kashmir man killed by troops









SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Government forces in Indian-controlled Kashmir have fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at hundreds of mourners during a funeral march for a man killed when he was run over by a paramilitary vehicle during a protest.

The mourners were marching with the man's body to a graveyard in Srinagar on Saturday when police and soldiers used force to stop them. Police said the marchers were defying a curfew order.

Residents say youths from the funeral regrouped in the winding streets of the city's downtown and threw stones at troops.

The man was critically injured Friday and died overnight in a hospital after a paramilitary armored vehicle crushed at least two men during an anti-India protest.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by the both in its entirety.