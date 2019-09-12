Police raids homes of opposition activists across Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — A close ally of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says police are raiding more than 150 homes and offices of his supporters in 39 Russian cities.

Leonid Volkov said Thursday that the raids were taking place from Vladivostok on the Pacific to Krasnodar in Russia's south.

Police also searched the home of a Navalny associate who came in second in the mayoral election in Russia's third-largest city of Novosibirsk last Sunday.

Police appear to be targeting those close to Navalny's 2018 presidential election campaign. Though Navalny was not allowed to run, his supporters in dozens of Russian cities have grown in force, investigating high-level corruption and mobilizing supporters for opposition rallies.