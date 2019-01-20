Polish PM calls for respect in public life after mayor slain

Boy and girl scouts standing at attention by the urn with ashes of slain Gdansk city Mayor Pawel Adamowicz during his funeral Mass attended by Poland's and European officials, at St. Mary's Basilica in Gdansk, Poland, on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. Adamowicz died Monday after being stabbed the night before at a charity event by an ex-convict with a grudge against an opposition party that Adamowicz once belonged to.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's conservative Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called on politicians and public figures Sunday to make the public debate more respectful after the slaying of Gdansk city mayor which raised calls for national reconciliation.

Morawiecki said that the death of Pawel Adamowicz was a "great evil" that should be turned into something positive.

Adamowicz died Jan. 14 after being stabbed the night before at a charity event in the northern Polish city. The arrested suspect is an ex-convict with a grudge against an opposition party that Adamowicz once belonged to.

Adamowicz's funeral Saturday drew large crowds and was attended by Polish and European officials. The speakers, who weren't politicians, made appeals for the elimination of aggression from the public and political sphere.

Poland's political debate is getting increasingly heated over the actions of the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party and ahead of local and European elections this year.

Morawiecki said Sunday that Adamowicz's death should become a turning point and appealed to politicians, commentators, media and intellectuals to "make our public life better and the political debate calmer, wiser and filled with due mutual respect."

He said that after the death, "we very much need national reconciliation and accord."

Events were held across Poland on Sunday in memory of Adamowicz, including a meeting with his family and friends at the Solidarity museum and culture center, where he laid in state last week and where tens of thousands of people came to pay him their last respects.