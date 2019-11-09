Presidents of Congo and Uganda vow to boost trade

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi is visiting Uganda to promote trade between the neighboring countries, after Rwanda closed its border with Uganda.

After meeting with Congo's leader in Uganda's capital, Kampala, on Saturday Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni said the two countries will build stronger ties.

Trade between the two countries was $513 million last year, but could increase as Uganda now eyes neighboring Congo, following the closure of the border with Rwanda in February.

Museveni and Tshisekedi agreed to build 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) of roads from Uganda to three eastern Congo cities, Goma, Bunia and Beni. The pledge to build new roads to the eastern Congo centers comes although they have been attacked by rebel groups that part of Congo is currently fighting an Ebola outbreak.