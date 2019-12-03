Public body overseeing Notre Dame works meets for 1st time

PARIS (AP) — The board of trustees of the new public body overseeing the construction of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral is meeting for the first time.

Officials on Tuesday are discussing the roadmap for the building’s reconstruction, two days after the body was legally created.

President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Jean-Louis Georgelin, a 71-year-old former army chief who is known as “the general” by his staff, to head the body.

Shortly after the April 15 fire, Macron made an ambitious pledge that Notre Dame would be rebuilt by 2024. The tight timeline has prompted widespread disbelief among architects, renovation experts and others.

Nearly $1 billion was raised in the days after the 15 fire to rebuild the beloved monument.