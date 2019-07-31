Puerto Rico governor chooses possible successor

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, Resident Commissioner Pedro Pierluisi, D-P.R., testifies before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Puerto Rico's current economic conditions and long-term fiscal health, in Washington. A Puerto Rico legislator said Tuesday, July 30, 2019, that the U.S. territory’s embattled governor plans to nominate Pierluisi as secretary of state. less FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2015 file photo, Resident Commissioner Pedro Pierluisi, D-P.R., testifies before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Puerto Rico's current economic conditions and long-term fiscal ... more Photo: Lauren Victoria Burke, AP Photo: Lauren Victoria Burke, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Puerto Rico governor chooses possible successor 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's governor says he's chosen former Congress representative Pedro Pierluisi as the U.S. territory's secretary of state. That post would put Pierluisi in line to be governor when Rosselló steps down this week — but he's unlikely to be approved by legislators.

Ricardo Rosselló made the announcement Wednesday via Twitter and said he would hold a special session on Thursday so legislators can vote on his nomination.

Rosselló has said he'll resign on Friday following massive protests in which Puerto Ricans demanded he step down.

Top legislators have already said they will reject Pierluisi's nomination because he works for a law firm that represents the federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances and say that's a conflict of interest.

Pierluisi represented Puerto Rico in Congress from 2009-2017.