Red Cross: Migrants at Croatian border tell of being beaten

GENEVA (AP) — The Red Cross is warning about reports of violence by border guards in Croatia against migrants attempting to enter from neighboring Bosnia.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies says dozens of people who tried to cross the border are being treated daily for injuries.

IFRC regional director for Europe Simon Missiri said governments must ensure "dignity and respect" for all people: "A desire to control one's border does not justify violence."

IFRC says more than 8,000 people have entered Bosnia this year, an eightfold increase from 2017, including some 3,000 in the past four weeks. Many are from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran or Syria.

Spokeswoman Nicole Robicheau said Thursday that some recounted being "beaten at the hands of the Croatian border guards," but IFRC couldn't verify the accounts.