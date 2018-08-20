UK woman 'sang to stay awake' after falling off cruise ship









In this photo taken Aug. 19, 2018, a woman who identified herself as Kay from England, is interviewed by local media in front of a Croatian Coast Guard vessel in the port in Pula, Croatia. A British woman was rescued Sunday after falling from a cruise ship and spending 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night, Croatia's coast guard said.

In this photo taken Aug. 19, 2018, a woman who identified herself as Kay from England, center, is escorted by rescuers from a Croatian Coast Guard vessel in the port in Pula, Croatia. A British woman was rescued Sunday after falling from a cruise ship and spending 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night, Croatia's coast guard said.

FILE - May 19, 2016 file photo of the cruise ship "Norwegian Star" outside of Aalesund, Norway. A British woman, identified as Kay from England, was rescued Sunday Aug. 19, 2018 after falling from the Norwegian Star cruise ship and spending 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night, Croatia's coast guard said.

PULA, Croatia (AP) — The rescuers of a British woman who fell from a cruise ship and spent 10 hours in the Adriatic Sea at night say it's a miracle that she's alive.

The captain of the Croatian rescue ship that found Kay Longstaff, 46, floating some 95 kilometers (60 miles) off Croatia's coast says "luckily for her we saw her immediately because she raised and waved her hands when she saw us."

Lovro Oreskovic tells the Glas Istre portal on Monday that Longstaff told the crew that she practices yoga and that she sang while floating to stay awake.

She says she fell from the back of the Norwegian Star cruise ship shortly before midnight Saturday. Some 10 hours later, she was rescued and taken to a hospital in the town of Pula.