Report: Imprisoned Iranian rights lawyer rejects bail

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency is citing the husband of a prominent human rights lawyer who says authorities have set bail at 6.5 billion-rial (around $152,500) for his imprisoned wife, who rejected it.

Nasrin Sotoudeh was arrested June 13 on charges of collusion and propaganda against the system. She had defended women protesting against having to wear the Islamic headscarf.

The Saturday report quotes Reza Khandan as saying Sotoudeh rejected the offer. Khandan said Sotoudeh considers the allegations against her baseless and believes the bail is inappropriate.

Khandan says Sotoudeh is housed in the general women's ward in Evin prison.