High-speed train derails in eastern France; three injured

PARIS (AP) — One of France's vaunted high-speed trains derailed Thursday morning on a trip to Paris, seriously injuring the driver, who managed to slam on the emergency brakes and bring the train to a halt, officials said.

Two other people were slightly injured — the conductor and one of the 300 passengers, train operator SNCF said. The train was traveling from Colmar in eastern France to the capital and was racing along at 270 kph (170 mph) when it jumped the tracks.

The seriously injured train driver was evacuated by helicopter.

Passengers told French media they felt a bang before the train, which stayed upright, slowed and stopped.

An investigation will determine whether the train struck an earth bank that collapsed close to the track.