Resigned Sri Lankan Muslim politicians return to government

FILE - In this Monday, June 3, 2019, file photo, Sri Lanka's Muslim cabinet members Rishard Bathiudeen, center, and A.H.M. Fowsie, right, leave after addressing media in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Four Sri Lankan Muslim ministers, including Bathiudeen, who resigned last month, will assume their cabinet portfolios again after an investigation cleared them of having any link with Muslim extremist groups. The Easter Day blasts that killed more than 250 people were blamed on Islamic extremists. less FILE - In this Monday, June 3, 2019, file photo, Sri Lanka's Muslim cabinet members Rishard Bathiudeen, center, and A.H.M. Fowsie, right, leave after addressing media in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Four Sri Lankan ... more Photo: Eranga Jayawardena, AP Photo: Eranga Jayawardena, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Resigned Sri Lankan Muslim politicians return to government 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Four Sri Lankan Muslim ministers who resigned from their Cabinet portfolios after the Easter Day attacks that killed more than 250 people have rejoined the government after an investigation cleared them of having any links with the local Islamic militant groups that carried out the bombings.

The ministers took their oaths before President Maithripala Sirisena on Monday night, according to a statement from the president's office.

The four were among nine Cabinet and junior ministers who stepped down last month from their posts to enable the government to investigate allegations that some of them had links to the extremists who carried out the deadly Easter attacks.

The resignations of the ministers did not affect the government's stability because they continued to support the government as backbench lawmakers.