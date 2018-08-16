Rights group: Change needed for free election in Maldives

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — An international human rights group says the Maldives government is intimidating the political opposition and the media and that threatens the prospects for a fair presidential election next month.

New-York-based Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Thursday that the government of the Indian Ocean archipelago state also has interfered with the judiciary and the elections commission.

The group's Asia director, Brad Adams, said: "Immediate steps are needed to restore political freedoms and democratic rule to ensure free and fair elections in September."

Maldives became a multiparty democracy in 2008. The election is September 23.