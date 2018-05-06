Roadside bomb kills 7 shopkeepers heading to Afghan market

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A vehicle carrying shopkeepers on their way to a market has struck a roadside bomb in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province, killing seven of them.

Police spokesman Karim Yuresh says another civilian was wounded in Sunday's attack, in an area where the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are active.

In the eastern Paktia province, a car bomb killed two people and wounded another three. Abdullah Hsart, the provincial governor's spokesman, says the attack late Saturday targeted Hazart Mohammad Rodwal, a district chief, who was among the wounded. The Taliban claimed the attack.