Roadside bombs wounds 8 in southwest Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say two roadside bombs blasts have wounded eight people in the country's southwestern Baluchistan province.

Officer Shams Uddin of the Levies Force said Sunday that the convoy of the force's senior officer Abdul Malik was targeted in Pishin district with a roadside bomb planted in a motorcycle. He said the attack left Malik, his two subordinates and three civilians wounded.

In the second attack, a Frontier Corps paramilitary soldier and a civilian were wounded in Panjgur district when a remote-controlled bomb exploded as a paramilitary vehicle was driving by. Police officer Khurshid Dashti said the security vehicle was badly damaged.

No one claimed responsibility for either attack. Baluchistan has been a scene of low level insurgency by Baluch separatists who have claimed such attacks in the past.