Romania’s Iohannis hopes for 2nd term in presidential runoff

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanians are voting in a presidential runoff election in which incumbent Klaus Iohannis is vying for a second term.

Iohannis, a conservative, is facing Social Democratic Party leader Viorica Dancila, a former prime minister, in Sunday’s vote. Polls close at 1900 GMT.

In the first round two weeks ago, Iohannis won 37.8% and Dancila 22.2%.

Dancila’s government was ousted on Oct. 10 after losing a confidence vote in parliament. It had been embroiled by allegations of corruption and criticized by the European Union for judicial reforms seen as compromising the rule of law.

Earlier this month lawmakers backed a minority government led by Prime Minister Ludovic Orban of the National Liberal Party, formerly headed by Iohannis.

Romania's president has significant decision-making powers, including on national security and foreign policy matters.