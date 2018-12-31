Romania slams EU for treating it as 'second-rate' country

FILE - In this file photo dated Tuesday Nov. 27, 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron, left, greets Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Romania will take over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Jan. 1, 2019, although President Klaus Iohannis said last month that Romania wasn't up to the job.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian officials have slammed European Union officials for treating it as "a second-rate" country as it prepares to take over the EU's rotating presidency on Tuesday.

Signaling the fractious mood, a senior official of Romania's governing Social Democratic Party, blasted top EU officials including European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"Romania is under special (EU) monitoring. Romania is treated like a second-rate nation by some EU officials," Mihai Fifor, a Social Democrat leader, wrote Sunday.

He was referring to remarks made Saturday by Juncker in an interview with Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Junkcer, who heads the EU's executive branch, questioned whether Romania was ready for the political give-and-take of the role amid deep political divisions at home and a contentious domestic judicial overhaul.