Russian lawmaker cheers findings of Mueller's report

President Donald Trump turns to depart after speaking with the media after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Washington. The Justice Department said Sunday that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation did not find evidence that President Donald Trump's campaign "conspired or coordinated" with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. less President Donald Trump turns to depart after speaking with the media after stepping off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Washington. The Justice Department said Sunday ... more Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Russian lawmaker cheers findings of Mueller's report 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian lawmaker has welcomed the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian involvement in the U.S. presidential election, saying this gives the countries a chance to mend ties.

Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, said in a social media post on Monday that Mueller's probe was accompanied by "two years of incessant lies," but proved that there was no collusion, something that "we in Russia knew from the start."

Mueller's report found no evidence that U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign conspired with Russian officials to influence the 2016 elections.

Kosachev said the conclusion of the investigation gives Trump enough space to repair ties with Russia, but he said he is uncertain if Trump will "take this risk."