Season's 1st tropical storm forms in eastern Pacific

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first tropical storm of the eastern Pacific hurricane season formed well off the coast of Mexico on Wednesday, but forecasters said it's not a threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Aletta was centered about 350 miles (565 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico, Wednesday morning. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) and was moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

The center said Aletta is likely to become a hurricane by Thursday as it moves westward into the Pacific.