Small plane crashes in Switzerland, several people killed

BERLIN (AP) — Police in central Switzerland say a small plane crashed in a forest, killing several people.

The Nidwalden canton (state) police said the aircraft went down Saturday morning near the town of Hergiswil, which is 65 miles (105 kilometers) south of Zurich. They said authorities had to send up a helicopter to extinguish the resulting fire before rescue workers could get to the scene.

Police said the aircraft had burned and officials haven't yet been able to ascertain the exact number and identity of those who died, or why the plane crashed. An investigation is underway and will include the Swiss Accident Investigation Board.

Hergiswil is on Lake Lucerne at the foot of Mount Pilatus, a popular tourist destination.