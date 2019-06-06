https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/world/article/Spain-caretaker-PM-S-nchez-will-try-to-form-13951225.php
Spain caretaker PM Sánchez will try to form government
MADRID (AP) — Spain's caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is trying to form a new government and keep his Socialist Party in power.
The Spanish Parliament's speaker, Meritxell Batet, said Thursday that Spanish King Felipe VI has proposed Sánchez as the candidate to form a government. Sánchez's Socialist party won April 28 national elections but fell short of a majority and will need to support to remain in charge.
The far-left We Can party is pushing to enter into a coalition, but the Socialists have said they would prefer to govern as a minority.
View Comments