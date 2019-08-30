Spain: railway and airline strikes complicate holiday return

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say that about 40,000 travelers will be affected by strikes beginning Friday on rail and air services during one of the travel peaks of the year.

Spain's railway operator Renfe has cancelled 360 trains scheduled for the busy weekend at the end of the holiday period following calls by the CGT labor union for various stoppages to back its demand for more staff.

Ground staff of Iberia airline at Madrid and Barcelona airports also launched a 2-day strike beginning Friday over working conditions, salaries and what they call abuse of temporary contracts by the carrier.

Spain's El País newspaper reported that there were no major disruptions at the airports because most passengers had been informed of cancellations.

Low cost airline Vueling scrapped 92 flights and Iberia 108.