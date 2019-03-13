Spotify files antitrust complaint to EU against Apple

LONDON (AP) — Music site Spotify has complained to European Union regulators about Apple for allegedly abusing its dominant position in music streaming and stifling competition.

Spotify founder Daniel Ek said Wednesday that the company has filed a formal complaint with the executive European Commission against Apple.

Writing in a blog post , Ek said Apple is acting "as both a player and referee to deliberately disadvantage other app developers" by bringing in new rules to its App Store that intentionally limit choice and constrain innovation.

The company takes issue with how Apple controls important platforms such as its iOS mobile operating system and the App Store, while also competing against services like Spotify.

Apple's media team in Britain did not immediately respond to a request for comment.