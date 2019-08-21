Strike by Ryanair cabin crew in Portugal has little impact

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A strike by Portuguese cabin crew working for budget airline Ryanair is causing little impact, with only some minor delays reported.

Portugal's National Union of Civil Aviation Cabin Crew called the five-day walkout beginning Wednesday to protest what it alleges is Ryanair's non-compliance with Portuguese labor laws, including holiday pay and days off.

The airline switched many passengers to other flights before the strike, and the Portuguese government enacted a law forcing the cabin crew to work on a stipulated number of flights because the walkout came during the busy summer vacation period and could have caused chaos.

Ryanair pilots based in Britain planned a walkout Thursday over pay and benefits, and Spanish cabin crew are due to hold a 10-day strike in September over job cuts.