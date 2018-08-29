Strong quake strikes in Pacific Ocean but no tsunami threat

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck in the Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia but experts say there isn't a tsunami threat.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the magnitude 7.1 quake hit Wednesday afternoon about 230 kilometers (143 miles) east of Tadine in New Caledonia's Loyalty Islands.

The quake was about 290 kilometers (181 miles) from Isangel in Vanuatu. The USGS says it was about 26 kilometers (16 miles) deep.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says it does not expect a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami and there is no threat to Hawaii.

New Caledonia and Vanuatu sit on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire," an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanoes are common.