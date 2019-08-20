Sudan protesters, army announce new ruling body after deal

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan's pro-democracy movement and the army have announced a joint ruling body, disbanding the military council that had taken over the country after ousting longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April.

The new, 11-member body — called the Sovereign Council — is to rule Sudan for a little over three years until elections can be held.

The council was created under a power-sharing deal between the two sides and announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The body will be headed by a military official for the first 21 months, followed by a civilian leader for the next 18.

It was to be announced Sunday, to be followed by the disbanding military council. But the decision was delayed because of last-minute, internal disputes over the opposition appointees.