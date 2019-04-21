Sudan protesters to name civilian council, pressure military

Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a rally outside the army headquarters in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Sudan's military ousted President Omar al-Bashir following four months of street protests against his rule, then appointed a military council it says will rule for no more than two years while elections are organized. Protesters fear the army, dominated by al-Bashir appointees, will cling to power or select one of its own to succeed him. less Sudanese protesters chant slogans during a rally outside the army headquarters in Sudan's capital Khartoum on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Sudan's military ousted President Omar al-Bashir following four months of ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Sudan protesters to name civilian council, pressure military 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — A leading organizer says Sudan's protest movement hopes to "exert more pressure" on the ruling military by announcing the composition of a civilian transitional council Sunday.

Mohammed al-Asam of the Sudanese Professionals Association tells The Associated Press that "we are ready with a clear plan for a transition with qualified names."

The association drove four months of protests that led to the ouster and arrest of Sudan's leader Omar al-Bashir earlier this month. Al-Bashir was replaced by a military council. Protesters demand a speedy transition to civilian rule.

Al-Asam, a 28-year-old doctor, said in an interview late Saturday that the military council is becoming more powerful every day and that "this is dangerous to the revolution."

He says protesters also demand the arrests of additional members of the al-Bashir regime.