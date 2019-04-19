Sudanese protest organizers to announce interim council

A protesters gives a speech at the sit-in inside the Armed Forces Square, in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A Sudanese official and a former minister said the military has transferred ousted President Omar al-Bashir to the city's Kopar Prison in Khartoum. The move came after organizers of the street protests demanded the military move al-Bashir to an official prison. less A protesters gives a speech at the sit-in inside the Armed Forces Square, in Khartoum, Sudan, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. A Sudanese official and a former minister said the military has transferred ousted ... more Photo: Salih Basheer, AP Photo: Salih Basheer, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Sudanese protest organizers to announce interim council 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AP) — Sudanese protest organizers say they will announce an interim ruling council they want to see take over from the military that ousted President Omar al-Bashir after months of street protests against him.

The Sudanese Professional Association, which has been behind the four months of protests against al-Bashir, released a statement on Friday saying they will announce the makeup of a "civilian presidential council" at a press conference in Khartoum on Sunday.

The Sudanese military ousted al-Bashir last week and set up a military council to run the country for a maximum of two years.

The protesters fear the army, dominated by al-Bashir appointees, will cling to power or select one of its own to succeed him.

The demonstrators are pressing on with their sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum.