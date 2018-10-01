Suicide bomb targets Italian army trainers in Somali capital

A member of the Italian military stands guard at the scene next to a damaged armored personnel carrier after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A member of the Italian military stands guard at the scene next to a damaged armored personnel carrier after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh, AP

Two members of the Italian military and a Somali soldier, right, walk next to a damaged armored personnel carrier after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber has targeted a European Union military convoy carrying Italian military trainers in the Somali capital Monday. less Two members of the Italian military and a Somali soldier, right, walk next to a damaged armored personnel carrier after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, ... more Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh, AP

Somali Red Crescent workers carry away the body of a Somali civilian after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber has targeted a European Union military convoy carrying Italian military trainers in the Somali capital Monday. less Somali Red Crescent workers carry away the body of a Somali civilian after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A Somali police officer says a ... more Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh, AP

Somali security forces attend the scene after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber has targeted a European Union military convoy carrying Italian military trainers in the Somali capital Monday. less Somali security forces attend the scene after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber has targeted ... more Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh, AP

Two members of the Italian military, right, attend the scene after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber has targeted a European Union military convoy carrying Italian military trainers in the Somali capital Monday. less Two members of the Italian military, right, attend the scene after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A Somali police officer says a suicide ... more Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh, AP

A member of the Italian military attends the scene after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber has targeted a European Union military convoy carrying Italian military trainers in the Somali capital Monday. less A member of the Italian military attends the scene after an attack on a European Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Monday, Oct. 1, 2018. A Somali police officer says a suicide car bomber ... more Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh, AP









Photo: Farah Abdi Warsameh, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Suicide bomb targets Italian army trainers in Somali capital 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A suicide car bomber on Monday targeted a European Union military convoy carrying Italian military trainers in the Somali capital, a Somali police officer said.

The car bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle next to a military convoy near Somalia's defense ministry compound, injuring several soldiers, said Capt. Mohamed Hussein. One civilian was killed in the powerful blast, he said.

Somalia's Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, claimed responsibility for the blast through its radio arm, Andalus.

There was no immediate comment from the European Union on the attack on its military convoy. The Italian military trainers were reportedly trainings members of the Somali army.