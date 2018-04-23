Islamic State suicide bomber kills 57 in Afghan capital
Rahim Faiez, Associated Press
Updated 12:50 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
An Afghan man walks outside a voter registration center, which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP
A woman shouts and cries at a hospital after she lost her son in a suicide attack on a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said a suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Massoud Hossaini, AP
A wounded man, who lost his two daughters, lies on a bed while crying in a hospital after a deadly suicide attack on a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said a suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Massoud Hossaini, AP
People gather outside a voter registration center, which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP
A woman cries at a hospital after she lost her son in a suicide attack on a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Massoud Hossaini, AP
Afghans search ID papers and photos of their relatives on the ground outside a voter registration center after being attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018.
Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP
An Afghan police officer stands outside a voter registration center which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP
A woman cries at a hospital after she lost her relative in a suicide attack on a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Massoud Hossaini, AP
Women cry at a hospital after they lost their children in a deadly suicide attack on a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said a suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Massoud Hossaini, AP
People gather outside a voter registration center which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP
Afghans are seen through shattered windows of a voter registration center which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP
An Afghan man looks out of a door of a voter registration center which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP
A relative of a victim cries outside a voter registration center which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP
A security person collects evidence at the site of a suicide attack outside a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP
An Afghan police walks outside a voter registration center which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP
A wounded man, who lost two his daughters, lies on a bed in a hospital after a deadly suicide attack on a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said a suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Massoud Hossaini, AP
A wounded woman is carried on a stretcher to a hospital after a deadly suicide attack on a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Massoud Hossaini, AP
People gather outside a voter registration center which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Rahmat Gul, AP
Women cry in a hospital after they lost their children in a deadly suicide attack on a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, April 22, 2018. Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said a suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. less
Photo: Massoud Hossaini, AP
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a voter registration center in Afghanistan's capital on Sunday, killing 57 people and wounding more than 100 others, officials said.
Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro said that among 57 people killed, 22 were women and eight were children. He said 119 people were wounded, among them 17 children and 52 women, and "the tolls could still rise."
The bomber targeted civilians who were registering for national identification cards, Kabul police chief Gen. Daud Amin said.
The large explosion echoed across the city, shattering windows miles from the attack site and damaging nearby vehicles. Police blocked all roads to the blast site, with only ambulances allowed in. TV stations broadcast live footage of hundreds of distraught locals gathered at hospitals seeking word about loved ones.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency, saying it had targeted Shiite "apostates."
The attack comes almost a month after an IS suicide bomber carried out an attack near a Shiite shrine in Kabul that targeted attendees celebrating the Persian new year. That attack killed 31 people and wounded 65 others.
In a statement issued by the president's office condemned Sunday's attack and quoted President Ashraf Ghani as saying such "terrorist attacks" won't prevent people from participating in upcoming parliamentary elections.
Afghanistan will hold parliamentary elections in October and voter registration started a week ago.
Last week, three police officers guarding voter registration centers in two Afghan provinces were killed by militants, according to authorities.
Afghan security forces have struggled to prevent attacks by the local Islamic State affiliate as well as the more firmly established Taliban since the U.S. and NATO concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014. Both groups regularly carry out attacks, with the Taliban usually targeting the government and security forces and IS targeting the country's Shiite minority.
Both groups want to establish a strict form of Islamic rule in Afghanistan and are opposed to democratic elections.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack and called for those responsible to be brought to justice, in a statement from his spokesman in New York.
Elsewhere in Afghanistan, at least five people were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in the northern Baghlan province. Zabihullah Shuja, spokesman for the provincial police chief, said four other people were wounded in Sunday's blast in Puli Khomri, the province's capital.
The Taliban routinely target security forces and government officials with roadside bombs, which often end up killing civilians.
In the northern Balkh province, a district police chief died of his wounds after being shot Saturday during an exchange of gunfire with insurgents, according to Sher Jan Durrani, spokesman for the provincial police chief. He said around a dozen insurgents were also killed in the battle, which is still underway.
Durrani identified the slain commander as Halim Khanjar, police chief for the Char Bolak district.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the killing.
___
Associated Press writer Maamoun Youssef in Cairo contributed to this report.