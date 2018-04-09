https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/world/article/Suicide-bomber-wounds-5-troops-in-Pakistan-12818347.php
Suicide bomber wounds 5 troops in Pakistan
Updated 12:43 pm, Monday, April 9, 2018
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say a suicide bomber has struck a vehicle carrying security forces in the southwestern city of Quetta, wounding five soldiers.
Senior police official Aslam Tareen says Monday's attack took place in a residential area. He said the wounded troops have been transported to a hospital where some were listed in critical condition.
No one immediately claimed responsibility, but past attacks on security forces have been blamed on Islamic militants and Baluch separatists.
View Comments