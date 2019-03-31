Survey: China's manufacturing activity ticks up in March

BEIJING (AP) — A survey of Chinese manufacturing shows activity improved in March in a possible sign government efforts to reverse an economic slowdown might be gaining traction.

The government statistics bureau and an industry group said Sunday a monthly gauge rose to 50.5 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. That was up 1.3 points from February.

Chinese manufacturing weakened last year as economic activity slowed and a tariff war with Washington and weaker global demand weighed on exports.

The government loosened lending controls and increased spending to reverse the slowdown, but authorities moved gradually to avoid igniting a rise in debt.

Private sector forecasters expect the downturn to bottom out by the middle of this year but say any growth rebound will be modest.