Swedes keep room ready for US diplomats in Pyongyang

This March 22, 2019, photo shows the building that houses the Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang, North Korea. Swedish diplomats have maintained a room in the embassy for the United States to use if it ever decides to open an "interest section" in the North Korean capital. (The Swedish Embassy via AP)

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — Swedish diplomats are keeping a room ready for the U.S. if it ever decides to have an official presence in North Korea's capital.

The slightly musty room next to the Swedish ambassador's office in Pyongyang's diplomatic quarter has been in an odd state of limbo for years.

On one shelf is an issue of the Pyongyang Times from the days of detente between late leader Kim Jong Il and President Bill Clinton. The top shelf is taken up by a newer edition — with a photo of the North's current leader, Kim Jong Un, and President Donald Trump on its front page.

The room has more or less remained in this condition since a 1995 agreement that provided for the Swedes to serve as Washington's "protective power" in North Korea.