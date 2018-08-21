Swedish Air Force JAS 39 fighter jet crashes, pilot safe

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Swedish jet fighter has crashed in southern Sweden, apparently after striking a bird.

Sweden's Armed Forces says Tuesday that the pilot of the Swedish-built JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet ejected safely after the bird strike.

He has been taken to a nearby hospital, likely for checks.

The plane crashed near Karlskrona — 160 kilometers (99 miles) east of Malmo, Sweden's third largest city.

No other details were immediately available.