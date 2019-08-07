Switzerland: body of missing Hungarian found in ice cave

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss police say they have found the body of a Hungarian man who had been missing since February in an ice cave in the Alps.

Police in the southeastern canton (state) of Graubuenden said Wednesday that the 42-year-old, whose name wasn't released, paraglided into the Roseg valley in mid-February and had planned to spend the night in an ice cave there.

He was reported missing the following day. A rescue helicopter was sent up and its crew determined that ice had broken off the snout of a nearby glacier, setting off an avalanche that buried the cave .

Over recent months, authorities repeatedly checked whether it was possible to search for the missing man. His body was recovered on Monday.