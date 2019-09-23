Syria's FM discusses constitutional committee with UN envoy

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria's state news agency SANA says the country's foreign minister has discussed the formation of a constitutional committee and its work with U.N. special envoy Geir Pedersen.

SANA said Walid al-Moallem's meeting with Pedersen on Monday focused on the committee's setup and guarantees that it be free "from any foreign intervention."

Last week, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that a long-sought agreement has been reached on the composition of a committee to draft a new constitution for Syria.

The formation of the 150-member committee is an important step toward hopefully ending Syria's conflict.

The U.N. chief said that Pedersen "is doing the final work" on finalizing details of the committee, and hoped "this will be very soon concluded."