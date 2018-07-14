Syria's uprooted adapt to coexisting on the margins

In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018, photo, a Syrian girl walks past a hospital in Jarablus, northern Syria. Nearly half of Syria's pre-war population of 23 million have been uprooted from their homes_ the overwhelming majority of them Sunni Muslims, who were among the first to rise against the government in 2011.

JARABLUS, Syria (AP) — Syrians driven out of areas recently captured by government forces are coming face to face with the prospect they may never go home again.

Some have already found their original homes confiscated, while others fear reprisals if they return.

In the north, Syrians from across the country have been thrown together and are trying to adjust to coexisting with fellow countrymen with different customs, cuisines and accents.

Around half of Syria's pre-war population of 23 million has been uprooted — the overwhelming majority of them Sunni Muslims, who were among the first to rise against the government in 2011. Nearly 6 million fled abroad, while 6.6 million are displaced within Syria.

Roughly a third of the displaced are crammed into areas outside government hands in the north: rebel-held Idlib province and a neighboring Turkish-controlled enclave.