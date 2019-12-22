Syrian state media says Israel is firing missiles into Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian air defenses opened fire Sunday night on missiles fired from inside Israel, state media reported.

Syrian state TV gave no further details but residents of Damascus said explosions could be heard near the capital.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Last month, Israel said it struck dozens of Iranian targets in Syria in a “wide-scale” operation in response to rocket fire on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights the day before.

Israel has repeatedly struck Iran-linked targets in Syria in recent years and has warned against any permanent Iranian presence on the frontier.

In November, Israel killed a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed group in the Gaza Strip, setting off two days of heavy fighting. A separate airstrike targeted but failed to kill an Islamic Jihad leader in Damascus, underscoring the risk of escalation at various pressure points across the volatile region.