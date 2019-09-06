Taliban attack third Afghan provincial capital in a week

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. The Taliban have launched a new large-scale attack on one of Afghanistan's main cities, Kunduz, and taken hospital patients as hostages, the government said Saturday, even as the insurgent group continued negotiations with the United States on ending America's longest war.

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a third provincial capital in less than a week, with an overnight assault on the western city of Farah.

Provincial Governor Mohammad Shoaib Sabet says there's no immediate word of casualties early Friday and that airstrikes have been carried out against the militant group.

The growing violence comes as a U.S. envoy says he and the militant group have reached a deal "in principle" on ending America's longest war.

Resident Shams Noorzai says the Taliban seized an army recruitment center close to Farah's main police headquarters and set it on fire. He says all shops have closed and some people are trying to flee.

The Taliban over the weekend also launched deadly attacks on the capitals of Kunduz and Baghlan provinces.