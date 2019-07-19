Thai court accepts complaints against PM, opposition leaders

BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai court has accepted complaints against the prime minister and leaders of an opposition party in cases that could see them disqualified from office.

Thailand's Constitutional Court said in a statement Friday that it has accepted a complaint against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha sent by 110 members of Parliament who seek his disqualification because he held another government position as junta leader.

Prayuth led a coup in 2014 and oversaw a military government that enacted new election laws that gave him an advantage in the March elections.

The court also accepted complaints against two leaders of the opposition Future Forward Party who are accused of attempting to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

Thai courts have regularly ruled in favor of the conservative establishment including the military.