Operation to rescue Thai boys in flooded cave starts
Tassanee Vejpongsa and Kaweewit Kaewjinda, Associated Press
In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue team members walk inside a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again. (Royal Thai Navy via AP) less
In this undated photo released by Royal Thai Navy on Saturday, July 7, 2018, Thai rescue teams arrange water pumping system at the entrance to a flooded cave complex where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. The local governor in charge of the mission to rescue them said Saturday that cooperating weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created appropriate conditions for evacuation, but that they won't last if it rains again.. (Royal Thai Navy via AP) less
Thai rescuers prepare to enter the cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Friday, July 6, 2018. Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region. less
Soldiers carry a pump to help drain the rising flood water in a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Friday, July 6, 2018. Thai authorities are racing to pump out water from the flooded cave before more rains are forecast to hit the northern region. less
The body of Saman Gunan, a former Thai navy SEAL who died during an overnight mission, is carried during a repatriation and religious rites ceremony at Chiang Rai Airport in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Friday, July 6, 2018. The Thai navy diver working as part of the effort to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a flooded cave died Friday from lack of oxygen, underscoring risks of extracting the team. less
This undated photo released via the Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Saturday, July 7, 2018, shows handwritten notes by the children trapped in a cave in Mae Sai, Thailand. The message on top reads: Pong “Love you mom and dad, you don't have to worry, we're safe. Love you all.” The message below reads: Nick “Mom and Dad, I love you and Toi. If we get out, Mom and Dad - please take me out for some Pork Pan BBQ.” (Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page via AP) less
This undated photo released via the Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Saturday, July 7, 2018, shows handwritten notes by one of the children and their coach trapped in a cave in Mae Sai, Thailand. Messages, from top, read: Tun "Mom and Dad, please don't worry, I am fine. I've told P'Yod to get ready to take me out for fried chicken. With love." Aek "To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care. I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to the parents." Aek “To my aunt and grandmother, I am doing well, please don't be too worried about me. Take care of yourselves. Aunt please tell grandmother to make vegetable dip and pork rind. Once I'm out, I'll go eat. Love everyone.” (Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page via AP) less
This undated photo released by Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Saturday, July 7, 2018, shows handwritten notes by the children trapped in a cave in Mae Sai, Thailand. The message on top reads: Pong (boy), “Love you mom and dad, you don't have to worry, we're safe. Love you all.” The message below reads: Nick (boy), “Mom and Dad, I love you and Toi. If we get out, Mom and Dad - please take me out for some Pork Pan BBQ.” (Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page via AP) less
This undated photo released by Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page on Saturday, July 7, 2018, shows handwritten notes by one of children and their coach trapped in a cave in Mae Sai, Thailand. Messages, from top, read: Tun (boy), "Mom and Dad, please don't worry, I am fine. I've told P'Yod to get ready to take me out for fried chicken. With love." Coach note to the parents, "To the parents of all the kids, right now the kids are all fine, the crew are taking good care. I promise I will care for the kids as best as possible. I want to say thanks for all the support and I want to apologize to the parents." Coach note to his aunt and grandmother, “To my aunt and grandmother, I am doing well, please don't be too worried about me. Take care of yourselves. Aunt please tell grandmother to make vegetable dip and pork rind. Once I'm out, I'll go eat. Love everyone.” (Thai NavySEAL Facebook Page via AP) less
A family member sits in tent near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Saturday, July 7, 2018. The soccer coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai boys apologized to their parents in the first letter he and the team have sent out through divers, in which the boys say they're doing well and missing their families. less
Family members pray near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Saturday, July 7, 2018. The soccer coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai boys apologized to their parents in the first letter he and the team have sent out through divers, in which the boys say they're doing well and missing their families. less
Family members pray in front of a Buddhist statue near a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach have been trapped since June 23, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand Saturday, July 7, 2018. The soccer coach trapped in a cave with 12 Thai boys apologized to their parents in the first letter he and the team have sent out through divers, in which the boys say they're doing well and missing their families. less
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) — The operation has begun to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach who will need to dive out of the flooded Thai cave where they have been trapped for more than two weeks, with officials saying Sunday morning that "today is D-Day."
Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn said 13 foreign and five Thai divers were taking part in the rescue and two divers will accompany each boy as they are gradually extracted. The operation began at 10 a.m. and he said it would take at least 11 hours for the first person to be rescued.
The only way to bring them out of Tham Luang Nang Non in Chiang Rai province is by navigating dark and tight passageways filled with muddy water and strong currents, as well as oxygen-depleted air. A former Thai navy SEAL passed out making the dive Friday and died.
Experienced cave rescue experts consider an underwater escape a last resort, especially with people untrained in diving, as the boys are. The path out is considered especially complicated because of twists and turns in narrow flooded passages.
But the governor supervising the mission said earlier that mild weather and falling water levels over the last few days had created optimal conditions for an underwater evacuation that won't last if it rains again.
Before announcing that the rescue was underway, authorities ordered the throngs of media that have gathered at the cave from around the world to leave.
The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach became stranded when they went exploring in the cave after a practice game June 23. Monsoon flooding cut off their escape and prevented rescuers from finding them for almost 10 days.