Thais work to salvage sunken boat; search on for 14 missing





















Photo: Vincent Thian, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 Chinese rescue team arrive at Chalong pier in Phuket in Phuket, Thailand, Sunday, July 8, 2018. The death toll from Thursday's tragedy climbed to dozens, in Thailand's biggest tourist-related disaster in years. It was not clear how many of the dead and missing were Chinese. less Chinese rescue team arrive at Chalong pier in Phuket in Phuket, Thailand, Sunday, July 8, 2018. The death toll from Thursday's tragedy climbed to dozens, in Thailand's biggest tourist-related disaster in years. ... more Photo: Vincent Thian, AP Image 2 of 6 Tourists arrive at Chalong pier in Phuket in Phuket, Thailand, Sunday, July 8, 2018. The death toll from Thursday's boat accident climbed to dozens, in Thailand's biggest tourist-related disaster in years. The boat, with 105 people, including 93 tourists, capsized and sank after it was hit by 5-meter (16-foot) waves. less Tourists arrive at Chalong pier in Phuket in Phuket, Thailand, Sunday, July 8, 2018. The death toll from Thursday's boat accident climbed to dozens, in Thailand's biggest tourist-related disaster in years. The ... more Photo: Vincent Thian, AP Image 3 of 6 Chinese teach and rescue team arrive at Chalong pier in Phuket in Phuket, Thailand, Sunday, July 8, 2018. The death toll from Thursday's tragedy climbed to dozens, in Thailand's biggest tourist-related disaster in years. It was not clear how many of the dead and missing were Chinese. less Chinese teach and rescue team arrive at Chalong pier in Phuket in Phuket, Thailand, Sunday, July 8, 2018. The death toll from Thursday's tragedy climbed to dozens, in Thailand's biggest tourist-related disaster ... more Photo: Vincent Thian, AP Image 4 of 6 A Thai policeman looks toward a Thai navy vessel during a search mission for missing passengers from a capsized tourist boat in the water off Phuket, Thailand, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Divers who entered the wreck of a tour boat that sank in a storm off the southern Thai resort island of Phuket described heart-breaking scenes of bodies of children found in the arms of their mothers, as a search resumed Saturday for missing tourists. less A Thai policeman looks toward a Thai navy vessel during a search mission for missing passengers from a capsized tourist boat in the water off Phuket, Thailand, Saturday, July 7, 2018. Divers who entered the ... more Photo: Vincent Thian, AP Image 5 of 6 Thai rescue divers' ship, right, and a Thai Navy ship are seen during a search mission for missing passengers from a capsized tourist boat in the water off Phuket, Thailand, Saturday, July 7, 2018. A search resumed for some 23 missing tourists on a boat that sank during a storm off the southern resort island of Phuket. less Thai rescue divers' ship, right, and a Thai Navy ship are seen during a search mission for missing passengers from a capsized tourist boat in the water off Phuket, Thailand, Saturday, July 7, 2018. A search ... more Photo: Vincent Thian, AP Image 6 of 6 Thai rescue divers and a tourist police boat are seen during a search mission for missing passengers from a capsized tourist boat in the water off Phuket, Thailand, Saturday, July 7, 2018. A search resumed for some 23 missing tourists on a boat that sank during a storm off the southern resort island of Phuket. less Thai rescue divers and a tourist police boat are seen during a search mission for missing passengers from a capsized tourist boat in the water off Phuket, Thailand, Saturday, July 7, 2018. A search resumed for ... more Photo: Vincent Thian, AP Thais work to salvage sunken boat; search on for 14 missing 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — Thai authorities have begun operations to salvage a tour boat that sank in a storm off the southern resort island of Phuket, killing 41 people, as they search for another 14 missing tourists.

The death toll from Thursday's tragedy climbed to 41, mostly Chinese tourists, in Thailand's biggest tourist-related disaster in years.

French diver Laurent Couleau says a pair of legs were seen dangling from beneath the hull when he and other divers entered the wreck of the double-decker Phoenix on Saturday. He said Sunday Thai authorities are lifting the boat up to shore to retrieve the body.

The tragedy didn't appear to deter tourists, with dozens seen leaving on boats Sunday for island diving and cruise trips.