The Latest: 1 dead, over 2 dozen injured in Philippine quake

DAVAO, Philippines (AP) — The Latest on an earthquake in the southern Philippines (all times local):

11:40 p.m.

A strong earthquake in the southern Philippines has left at least one person dead and injured more than two dozen.

ABS-CBN television network reported that a girl was hit by collapsed wall in a house and died in Datu Paglas town in Maguindanao province.

Officials say Wednesday night's quake, which affected several provinces, knocked off power in southern Kidapawan city, a key regional transport hub.

Several relatively strong aftershocks were felt and officials ordered classes to be suspended Thursday to allow inspections of school buildings in the quake-hit areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Columbio, a landlocked town in the coastal province of Sultan Kudarat. It had a depth of only 14 kilometers (9 miles). Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

___

8:25 p.m.

A strong and shallow earthquake has struck the southern Philippines.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.4 quake that hit Wednesday evening was centered about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from Columbio in the Mindanao region. It had a depth of only 14 kilometers (8 miles). Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

There was no immediate word on casualties or damage from the quake.

The Philippines, one of the world's most disaster-prone countries, has frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity because it lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," a seismically active arc of volcanos and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

A magnitude 7.7 quake killed nearly 2,000 people in the northern Philippines in 1990.