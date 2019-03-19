The Latest: German minister says EU 'exhausted' by Brexit

A European flag placed by anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporters flies backdropped by the Houses of Parliament, at right, in London, Monday, March 18, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May was making a last-minute push Monday to win support for her European Union divorce deal, warning opponents that failure to approve it would mean a long — and possibly indefinite — delay to Brexit. Parliament has rejected the agreement twice, but May aims to try a third time this week if she can persuade enough lawmakers to change their minds. less A European flag placed by anti-Brexit remain in the European Union supporters flies backdropped by the Houses of Parliament, at right, in London, Monday, March 18, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May was ... more Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Photo: Matt Dunham, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close The Latest: German minister says EU 'exhausted' by Brexit 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Britain's exit from the European Union (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

Germany's European affairs minister, Michael Roth, says Brexit is not a game and that the EU is worn out by two years of tortuous and interminable negotiations over Britain's departure from the bloc.

Speaking at a meeting with his EU counterparts to prepare a leaders' summit this week, Roth said "we are really exhausted by these negotiations."

Roth said: "I expect clear and precise proposals of the British government."

He told reporters that "it's not just a game. It's an extremely serious situation, not just for the people in the United Kingdom but also for the people in the European Union."

Roth underlined that Germany stands by the deal the EU agreed with British Prime Minister Theresa May in November and "it's the key priority to prevent a no-deal Brexit."

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 but following the failure of lawmakers to back her withdrawal agreement, May is expected to ask leaders at the summit for an extension to the country's departure date.

___

9:15 a.m.

The European Union's presidency thinks a series of developments over recent days have made it more difficult to predict what might happen at this week's summit of EU leaders, at which British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to request a delay to Britain's departure date from the bloc.

Romania's European affairs minister, George Ciamba, whose country currently holds the rotating EU presidency, said "the biggest issue right now is that it's getting more foggy."

His comments come a day after John Bercow, the speaker of the House of Commons, ruled out a new vote on May's Brexit deal unless there are substantive changes. May was trying to win support from opponents who have voted against her deal on two occasions previously.

Ciamba said "we need to have more clarity from London. Clearly, there is no clarity."

EU leaders gather in Brussels on Thursday to weigh whether to grant Britain an extension on beyond March 29, and if so, for how long.

___

8:50 a.m.

The British government is considering its response to the ruling of the speaker of the House of Commons that Prime Minister Theresa May cannot keep asking lawmakers to vote on the same European Union divorce deal they have already rejected twice.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay told Sky News Tuesday that the Cabinet would give "serious consideration" to John Bercow's decision that the government could not bring the deal back for a third vote without substantial changes. May has been lobbying opponents in preparation for another vote on her plan.

Barclay says the government needs "to look at the details of the ruling."

"The fact that a number of members of Parliament have said that they will change their votes points to the fact that there are things that are different."

___

Follow AP's full coverage of Brexit at: https://www.apnews.com/Brexit