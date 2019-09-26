The Latest: EU still waiting for Brexit proposals from UK

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

The European Union says it is still waiting for useful proposals to come from Britain to unblock stalled negotiations on Britain's departure terms from the bloc.

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Thursday that he is "still ready to work on any new legal and operational proposal" from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but indicated insufficient progress had been achieved in the past few weeks.

Barnier said "we are still waiting," underscoring the view that four papers over the past days fell far short to get real negotiations going again.

The EU already had a deal with the UK on departure terms but it was rejected in the British parliament. Johnson now wants to drastically renegotiate the agreement or leave without a deal on Oct. 31.

9 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a backlash over his use of confrontational language in Parliament the day after suffering a broad defeat in the Supreme Court.

Johnson characterized an opposition bill mandating a Brexit extension as a "surrender bill," and brushed off concerns that his language might endanger legislators as "humbug."

Some in Parliament warned that his language was inflammatory and should be more cautious given the 2016 killing of legislator Jo Cox.

Cabinet minister Nicky Morgan tweeted that "we all need to remind ourselves of the effect of everything we say on those watching us."

Johnson was criticized by members of several parties and by Cox's widower.

Tempers have been inflamed in Parliament as the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline gets closer. Sessions will resume Thursday.