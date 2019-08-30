The Latest: France prepares for 'probable' no-deal Brexit

Britain's Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab, left, arrives for a group photo with other ministers during the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday Aug. 29, 2019. The topics to be discussed at the meeting include the wider Middle East, the Arctic region, hybrid threats and fires raging in the Amazon rainforest. (Jussi Nukari/Lehtikuva via AP) less Britain's Foreign Secretary and First Secretary of State Dominic Raab, left, arrives for a group photo with other ministers during the Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday ... more Photo: Jussi Nukari, AP Photo: Jussi Nukari, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close The Latest: France prepares for 'probable' no-deal Brexit 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HELSINKI (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

France's government is firming up plans for a chaotic Brexit, as its Europe minister warns that Britain is likely to crash out of the European Union without a deal.

France's junior minister for European affairs, Aurelie de Montchalin, said on BFM television Friday that "given how things are going, it's probable" that Britain will leave Oct. 31 with no plans for how to handle trade, travel and cross-border business the next morning.

She said "we are talking all the time" with British counterparts about Brexit, and that the withdrawal agreement negotiated with the EU remains "on the table." She wouldn't comment on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move this week to suspend parliament until mid-October.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner met Thursday with his British counterpart and said "it's fundamental to maintain tight cooperation with the U.K." despite Brexit, especially on fighting terrorism and managing migration.

British government minister Michael Gove is visiting the French port of Calais on Friday with France's customs minister to study Brexit preparations.

___

9:18 a.m.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is defending his government's decision to suspend parliament and says the move has nothing to do with preventing lawmakers from debating the country's exit from the European Union.

At a meeting Friday with his EU counterparts in Finland, Raab said that "the idea that this is some kind of constitutional outrage is nonsense. It's actually lawful. It's perfectly proper. There's precedent for it."

Other EU foreign ministers expressed concern that a potentially damaging and very costly U.K. exit from the bloc without an agreement now appears more likely.

Most declined to comment on the government's move, but Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said suspending parliament "is a way of proceeding in democracy that doesn't quite conform to the rules."